Anti-military Sentiment Fuelled In Pakistan After Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan

Amid the dramatic turn of events and the chaotic situation in Pakistan, thousands of people gathered and held protests in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following an assassination attempt on the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Notably, this is the first time when such anti-army sentiment erupted in the country, wherein the protestors were seen abusing their own military. Multiple videos shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) show angered protestors raising slogans against the incumbent government and top military officials.

قبائلی ضلع مہمند :: عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف پی ٹی آئی مہمند کا غلنئ بازار میں بھرپور احتجاجی مظاہرہ۔

ایم این اے ساجد خان مہمند، ناظم اعلٰی ملک نوید احمد، سینئر لیڈر شپ اور کارکنان کثیر تعداد میں شریک۔#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/i9dGpYigAV — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

ڈیرہ غازی خان میں اس وقت شدید احتجاج جاری

چاروں صوبوں کے سنگم پل ڈاٹ قومی شاہراہ بند



امت مسلمہ کے عظیم لیڈر عمران خان پر بزدلانہ حملے کے خلاف احتجاج کیا جا رہا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/DMq561s3nL — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) November 3, 2022

عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کیلئے اس وقت شوکت خانم لاہور کے باہر ہزاروں پاکستانی جمع ہیں اس کے علاوہ لاہور کلمہ چوک اور لبرٹی چوک پر بھی بڑے احتجاجی مظاہرے جاری ہیں۔#imrankhaninjured pic.twitter.com/XY2msDbuBl — Adv Abdul Ghaffar (@adv_ghaffar1) November 3, 2022

PTI accuses Pakistan CM and top ISI General of the assassination attempt

"When non-political people conduct political press conferences and when people see no action against those threatening Imran Khan, the mistrust in the Establishment grows. It is alarming to see people protesting in front of Corps Commander House Peshawar!" PTI tweeted. Hours after Khan was shot at in Wazirabad on November 3, senior PTI leaders said that the former Pakistan Prime Minister believes that the attack on him in which bullets were fired was carried out at the behest of three people including his successor Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, who is ISI Director General (C).

ریڈ لائن کراس ہو چکی اب نی روک سکو گے عوام کو pic.twitter.com/zwB4A8Qnvq — Bakhtawar Gillani (@BakhtawarGillni) November 3, 2022

After #ImranKhan named Major General Faisal Naseer, the Neutrals must sack him if they are not involved in the assassination attempt! #SackGeneralFaisal pic.twitter.com/iZNl9s629N — Jibran Ilyas (@agentjay2009) November 3, 2022

The senior leaders asserted that Khan's remarks were based on information he had received. “A short while ago, Imran Khan told us to issue this statement on his behalf. He believes there are three people on whose behest this was done- Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal. He said that he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis,” PTI leaders Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said in a video message.

Later, in a video uploaded by PTI on its social media handles, it shows the main suspect was arrested and later,he confessed to his crime. In the video, the accused said that he wanted to kill former Prime Minister Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public and I could not tolerate it so I tried to kill him. I tried my best to kill him. I tried killing only Imran Khan and no one else."

Meanwhile, Sharif sought a report from Interior Minister and directed him to get a report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and IGP Punjab at the earliest.

Image: AP