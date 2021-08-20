Anti-Pak TTP Terrorists Freed In Afghanistan; Imran Govt's Taliban Bonhomie Backfiring?

The Taliban insurgents swept into Kabul on August 15 after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. After the Taliban took over the control of Afghanistan, panic erupted among the civilians, and thousands are still attempting to flee via Kabul airport, and across the country's borders. However, the only ones Taliban appears intent on giving respite to are terrorists, with another lot, from TTP, now being released, and this comes as a warning for Pakistan that its support to Taliban is more than likely to bite it back.

With Pakistan continuing to favour the Taliban in its various statements, the extremist group released Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) prisoners from a jail situated in the Bagram airbase (once US troops' main hub in Afghanistan). The TTP or simply the Pakistan Taliban is considered a far-right Islamist Pashtun-based terrorist group. Most Taliban groups in Pakistan blend under the umbrella organization of the TTP, which is a terrorist group that also endangers the people of Pakistan, and aims to take down the Pakistan government and military. Recently, the Pakistan government released Mullah Mohammad Rasool, the leader of a splinter faction of the Afghan Taliban.

As per the United Nations (UN), lakhs of civilians are currently living in a state of fear of being brutally killed or tortured by extremist groups. However, Pakistan claims to have played a 'major role' in the peace talks between the Taliban, Afghanistan forces, and the US. Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Pakistan cannot be ignored as it convinced the Taliban to hold talks with the US. According to a PTI report, Ahmed was quoted saying, "No country can ignore Pakistan as it played a significant role in bringing the US and Taliban to the negotiating table."

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Taliban 'liberators'

Ignoring the fleeing of thousands of Afghan citizens amid fear after the Taliban takeover, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Afghans had finally broken free from slavery. Imran Khan claimed that a slavish attitude could never accomplish anything great, while speaking at the launch of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in Islamabad. As a result, he argued that it is critical that they as a nation get rid of this mentality.

Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) helped the Taliban capture Kabul, as per Republic sources. Motormouth minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the families of the Taliban militants live in Pakistan.

Pak seals border for Afghan civilians but gives access to Taliban leader

While Pakistan claims to be determined to play a "positive role" in Afghanistan, the ground reality is totally different. Pakistan on Tuesday paved the way for the Taliban leader and potential president of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. A prominent Taliban face, Baradar took the road route of Pakistan to reach Afghanistan, as per sources. All this while, Baradar was in Doha, taking part in negotiations to hammer out a political accord that could pave the way for a truce and more sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

However, same Pakistan had closed the Torkham border point with Afghanistan, saying that it could not bear the crisis of refugees from the war-torn nation. On the other hand, Pakistani troops were seen engaging in a meet & greet with Taliban terrorists at one of their borders, even taking selfies.

Pakistan determined to play 'positive role' in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said Pakistan is determined to play a "positive role" in Afghanistan as he appealed to the Taliban insurgents and former rulers of the war-ravaged country to formulate an all-inclusive political government after mutual consultations.

Qureshi said that nobody is ready to face bloodshed in Afghanistan and people are looking for peace and stability in the country that has been taken over by the Taliban insurgents. Pakistan is determined to play its positive role, he said. Our envoy in Afghanistan is also in touch with different Afghan personalities, he said in a statement.

Qureshi said some "anti-peace elements" are active to play the role of spoiler. He said it is the test of Afghan leadership's sagacity as to how they cope with such challenges. He also said that it is time for all the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to sit together for consultations.

He announced that he will visit neighbouring countries in the next few days to chalk out a comprehensive strategy after consultations.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)