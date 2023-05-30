Anti-Pakistan Protests Held In Germany By Baloch People Against Deadly 1998 Nuclear Tests

Baloch National Movement [BNM], South Korea Chapter on Sunday held massive protests in Germany against Pakistan for carrying out a series of deadly nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, without appropriate measures and safety precautions that posed a hazard to the health and wellbeing of the Baloch population. May 28 marks the anniversary of the nuke tests in the Chaghi region by Pakistan that caused devastating environmental impact for up to 12 hours.

Previously, the organisation orchestrated the protests in Germany against the enforced disappearances of Baloch people by the Pakistan Army including the abduction of the Human rights and Political activist, Faheem Baloch. The demonstrations were conducted in October, last year.

Anti-Pakistan slogans chanted demanding accountability from Shehbaz Sharif govt

Speaking to the protesters at the demonstrations, Asghar Ali, the President of the BNM Germany Chapter lambasted Pakistan's Army and other law enforcement agencies for allegedly abducting thousands of Baloch political and social activists. "We are facing atrocities at the hand of Pakistan. The families of the Baloch missing persons have been protesting for the release of their loved one but Pakistani forces even have snatched the even right of demonstration," he said, according to the news agency ANI.

As the Baloch activists protested against Pakistna's actions, they distributed pamphlets to spread awareness about the impacts of nuclear tests on the broader population. Demonstrators yelled anti-Pakistan slogans demanding accountability from the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration.

"Today, on behalf of BNM, we are protesting in Busan city against Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan in 1998. The tests were conducted on May 28 and May 30 at Ras Koh Mountain in the Chaghi region," Hafsa Baloch, one of the leading protesters, was quoted as saying.

BNM released a statement, condemning Pakistan's reckless activities. The group slammed the country for nuclear tests, ignoring the devastating effects that ravaged the entire region and bright health disasters. "After the tests, the entire region and surrounding areas remained radioactive for decades. Until today, people are facing deadly diseases and children are born with genetic diseases such as facial deformities, eye diseases, skin cancer and other health problems," Hafsa asserted. She accused the Pakistani authorities of destroying the soil, environment and ecosystem. Nuclear tests' radioactive contamination has completely "deserted and ruined" the fertile lands, she underscored. The latter reiterated that Pakistan's nuclear tests have caused inconvenience to the people of Chaghi and surrounding areas, who have been suffering from deadly diseases and genetic disorders for decades now.