Big Victory For Imran Khan; SC Declares Arrest Null & Void, Orders Immediate Release

In a mega relief for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 11 was declared null and void by the country's Supreme Court.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court said that the detention of Imran Khan by the paramilitary forces on the court premises was “unlawful” and ordered the immediate release of the PTI chief. Court asked Khan to appear before Islamabad High Court tomorrow, as well as ordered that PTI supporters immediately stop arson, violence, and unrest across the country.

The directives were issued by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial who also inquired about the graft case in which Imran Khan was seeking interim bail. Former Pakistan prime minister’s lawyer Hamid Khan had filed a plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He alleged to the court that Khan was "misbehaved with”. "Why did NAB take the law in its hand? It would have been better for NAB to seek permission from the IHC registrar," Supreme Court’s Justice Minallah asked. The latter had also stated that the court was “very serious” about the matter.

Khan's legal team member, Salman Safdar, questioned the arrest that happened on the court’s premises. 80-100 men were there to arrest the PTI chief, he asserted. "What was left of the honour of the court when 90 people entered the court premises? NAB has disrespected the court," CJP Bandial responded calling the incident disrespectful to the judiciary.

Khan arrived at Supreme Court with full security accompanied by the contingents of the Rangers and police force, as well as the bomb disposal squads. Only lawyers and journalists were permitted to be in courtroom number 1. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial told Khan, "It is good to see you.” "We believe that Imran Khan's arrest was illegal," he later added. "Where did the sanctity of the court go with the arrest from the court premises?" Meanwhile, CJP Bandial remarked. The three-member SC bench including the CJP, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Athar Minallah had directed the National Accountability Bureau to present Imran before the court.