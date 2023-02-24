Pakistan's Own Interior Minister Faces Arrest Warrant From Anti-Terror Court

An arrest warrent has been issued against Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah by a Gujranwala anti-terrorism court on Friday.

On August 5, 2022, a case was filed at the Industrial police station against the senior politician of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) in response to a complaint made by a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid e Azam Group) Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

The complainant allegedly witnessed the federal minister making threats on television, according to the FIR. The Gujranwala ATC rejected the police report and instructed them to produce Sanaullah on March 7.

The court also gave the involved officer, the DSP, and SP investigations a show-cause notice and required them to appear before it.