Arshdeep's Catch Drop Lapped By 5th Generation Warfare Technique Of Pakistan; Here's How

The Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan face-off was a nail-biting contest, with numerous high and low moments for both sides. Pakistan, which won the toss, and chose to bowl first, had a somewhat decent target set by India of 182 runs. The Babar Azam-led team which was seemingly in an uncomfortable position snatched victory from the hands of Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, and the 18th over is being seen as the game changer.

Pakistan needed 34 runs to win in 16 balls. On the non-striker's end was Khushdil Shah and the striker's end was taken by Asif Ali. On Ravi Bishnoi's bowling, Ali played a sweep shot and the ball went into the air and was looking like an easy take for Arshdeep. However, to everyone's surprise, or rather shock, the ball went through his hands.

5th Generation Warfare?

The incident that took place around 11:05 pm last night was quickly lapped up by the Pakistani 5th generation warfare machinery and a campaign was started to label Arshdeep as 'Khalistani.' The entire event was planned and executed in a manner to push the blame on Indians. The first tweet came at 11:06, seconds after the incident from @7cking__Mad who tweeted, “Arshdeep my Khalistani brother.”

Soon, the deluge of tweets calling Arshdeep Khalistani started but the first tweet that received traction was from @HasnainYounas25 who tweeted "It's time to declare arshdeep KHALISTANI”

The fuel to the already raging fire was instantly added by Wajahat S Khan- a known ISPR aide and current Digital Editor of Nikkei Asia in NewYork who was the first prominent handle to use the Khalistani word in the context of Arshdeep. He tweeted the following at 11;08, within 3 minutes of the dropped catch.

The Pakistan-manufactured narrative of Indian nationalists terming Arshdeep as Khalistani for the dropped catch extended to other platforms like Facebook and Wikipedia as well. His Wikipedia page was edited and the word 'Khalistani' was added to his page by a Pakistan-based Wiki editor. It read, "He made his international debut for Khalistan in July 2022. In August 2022, he was named in Khalistan's Asia Cup Squad".

Taking strong note of the controversy, the Ministry of Information Technology has summoned Wikipedia executives in India to explain the origins of the alteration of the Wikipedia account of Arshdeep Singh.