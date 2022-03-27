As Imran Khan Faces Ouster, Know How PM Fell Out Of Favour With Army & Allies In Pakistan

Currently, under attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a tough situation with the opposition alliance's no trust vote motion against him. Adding more trouble for the current PM, the Pakistan Army is also standing against him with several public events where Imran Khan and the Army has openly criticised each other. Pakistan- a country where the army and the inter-service intelligence dominate the system, there is no surprise for the Prime Minister to face this situation as the feud started.

Furthermore, several politicians in Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party too have turned against him, with alliance Pakistan Muslim League (N); Asif Ali Zaradri’s Pakistan people’s Party (PPP); and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamat Ulema-Islam's (F) joint no-confidence motion submission.

Imran Khan vs Pakistan Army

Back in October 2021, the Pakistan government had said that the process to appoint the new Director General (DG) of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is underway, reports stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are having disagreements on the choice of the new spy chief.

On October 6, the Inter-Services Public Relations, which is the media associate of the Pakistan Armed Forces, announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new Director General (DG) of ISI. However, reports suggested that Imran Khan wants Lt General Faiz Hameed to continue as DG ISI till the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes for at least a couple of months. Later, PM Khan had also reportedly refused to ratify the appointment. According to law, only the prime minister has the legal right to appoint DG ISI.

Later, in March Imran Khan had lashed out at the 11-party Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazal -ur-Rehman by saying that Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had told him not call Fazal -ur-Rehman 'diesel'. Khan mocked the Opposition leader asserting, 'The public has named him that'. As Imran Khan's rickety coalition has been held due to the Army's support, Imran Khan's rebellion comes as a surprise.

Days after a no-confidence motion was submitted against Pakistan’s Prime Minister, he had showered confidence in the Army being on his side. to his embarrassment, the Pakistani Army pulled the carpet out from under his feet and said that it doesn’t want to be dragged into politics.

Slamming the Pakistan Army's 'neutrality' and refusal to back him and his PTI in the face of the no-confidence motion the Opposition has proposed against him, the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said "Allah didn't allow us to be neutral as only animals are neutral".

Last week, it was reported that Bajwa, has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign after the end of the two-day Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, according to sources.