As Imran Khan Retains PKR 150 Million BMW Post Exit As PM, Netizens Call Him 'Chor Khan'

Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Sunday, May 1, claimed that ousted PM Imran Khan took away a PKR 150 million worth Pak govt vehicle.

Vibhuti Sanchala
Imran Khan

In the latest development, Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Sunday, May 1, claimed that ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan took away a PKR 150 million worth official Pakistan government vehicle after being removed from power through a no-confidence vote last month. After the announcement was made, netizens took to Twitter and slammed Imran Khan for taking away the BMW X5, which came from the Prime Minister's Office's pool for foreign delegations. 

Taking to Twitter, netizens have been calling the former Pakistan PM a 'thief' and questioned why isn't the current Shehbaz Sharif-led government taking any legal action against him.

A netizen tweeted, "Shame, shame", while another one simply called him 'Chor Khan (Thief Khan)'. One user commented, "Put this wretched man in jail until the full investigation."

Another user quipped, "Oh brother, leave BMW, he has even taken away the soap and towels of the Prime Minister's House."

Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters, "Mr Khan took a BMW X5 on his way out, which was basically a car from the Prime Minister's Office's pool for foreign delegations."

She further insisted that the car's value was around PKR 150 million, factoring in the bomb-proofing and bullet-proofing, which was purchased for around PKR 30 million six years ago.  

The cricketer-turned-politician insisted that he wanted to keep the car, even though he had earlier criticised previous governments for keeping expensive cars in the PM's House, Pakistani news outlet Dawn quoted the minister as saying. The minister also declared that Khan kept a handgun that was gifted to him from another country's diplomat, instead of submitting it to the Toshakhana or the state depository, the report said.  

According to Pakistan's law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana. Ever since the 69-year-old lost the no-confidence vote in Parliament last month, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been at loggerheads with the current political establishment headed by Shehbaz Sharif over the issue of foreign gifts.  

A fortnight ago, the Islamabad High Court had directed the newly-appointed government to make public the details of the gifts received by Khan during his official visits, saying that gifts given to government officials by foreign governments belong to the state of Pakistan and not some individuals. In response, Khan said that they were his gifts, so it was his choice whether to keep them or not. "My gift, my choice," Khan had said. 

