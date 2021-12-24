As Nawaz Sharif Plans To Return To Pak, PTI Says ‘he’ll Be Arrested As Soon As He Lands'

After it was reported that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in its first response to the speculations, said that the “absconded” former Pak PM will be arrested as soon as he lands. On Thursday, Nawaz Sharif himself had hinted at returning to his country very soon. The third-time Pakistan PM made this announcement in an address to his party workers from London, where he has been staying since November 19, 2019, for "medical treatment". Separately, Sharif’s daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and another senior party leader Javed Latif, had also indicated that Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan.

To this, the ruling PTI said that if Nawaz Shariff returns to the country, “he will be treated as per the Pakistan laws”. It also added that the former PM will be immediately sent to jail as is “absconded”.

As per Republic sources, PTI said, “There are some speculations that we heard on media. Maryam has also indicated that Mr. Nawaz to returning soon. His other senior party leader Javed Latif also indicated the same thing.”

“If he is returning, he will be treated as per the Pak laws. He will be immediately arrested as soon as he lands. Since he is absconded, he will be immediately sent to jail. We have tried to seek the warrant from Interpol. But it was unfortunately not served,” PTI added.

Conviction and departure to London

Nawaz Sharif was forced to resign in July 2017 after the Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified him in its Panama Papers verdict. Just a few days before the 2018 election in July, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who was leading the campaign for civilian supremacy were convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference case and sentenced to 10 years and 7 years in prison respectively. However, the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentence and granted them bail in September 2018.

Only a few months later, the accountability court convicted the PML(N) supremo in the Al- Azizia Steel Mills Company and Hill Metal Establishment references and awarded him seven years imprisonment besides a hefty fine. Languishing in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018, his health started deteriorating. In October 2019, he had to be rushed to the Services Hospital in the city as his platelet count dropped to a critically low level. The Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad in November to seek further treatment as his condition remained serious.

This was after he gave an undertaking whereby he promised to return to Pakistan within 4 weeks or whenever he was in a fit condition to travel. After he failed to appear before the Islamabad HC in connection with the appeals against his conviction despite various notices, it declared him a 'proclaimed offender' on December 2, 2020. Since then, the Imran Khan-led government has officially pushed for Nawaz Sharif's repatriation. Recently, the Islamabad HC dismissed his appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references for being fugitive from the law.

(Image: AP)