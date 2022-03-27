As No-trust Vote Looms, Imran Khan Sends Message To Supporters Ahead Of Islamabad Rally

As Imran Khan becomes the third Prime Minister in Pakistan's history to face a no-confidence motion, speculations have risen about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally he has called for in Islamabad today. Ahead of the rally, Imran Khan has dubbed it the “battle for the future” ahead of the Opposition’s no-trust vote in the Pakistan Assembly. PM Khan has now issued an audio message to his supporters asking them to be present and ready at the rally.

With Pakistan’s capital all set to host the show of strength by Imran Khan today, the Pakistan PM issued a strong message to his supporters. Terming it the “biggest” rally in history, Imran Khan asked all supporters to leave their houses on time and be present at the rally. “Today is a battle for Pakistan … and not for PTI; it’s a battle for the future of our nation,” PM Khan said in the audio message accessed by Republic TV.

According to reports, members of ruling PTI from different parts of the country have already begun crowding the Parade Ground to attend rally called in response to the Opposition’s no-trust motion against the Pakistan PM.

“We are out to create history today,” Imran Khan said in his message, while urging the citizens to leave their homes early as there would be rush and blockades on the roads ahead of the rally.

Reports also claim that PTI members are also being given self-defence training ahead of the mega rally. The party is seemingly readying itself for a fight in the capital city for its power. Meanwhile, Pakistan EC has reportedly launched a probe on irregularities seen in the financial accounts linked to PTI.

PTI makes last-ditch effort to appease allies ahead of Imran Khan's Islamabad rally

As the allies of the incumbent government continue to incline towards opposition on the upcoming no-confidence vote, the PTI has doubled its efforts to appease vexed coalition allies. This comes after three opposition partners - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) - paraded away from Khan to support the opposition.

Frustrated with the situation, Imran Khan deployed a delegation of senior PTI leaders to mend tattered ties, assuring them that matters of the reservation would be be addressed, Dawn reported, citing its sources.

Imran Khan faces trust vote

Amid the no-confidence motion, experts comment that Pakistan's political history is essentially one that has been frequently disrupted and easily opposed. At the time when the country's debt and liabilities have hit an unprecedented high at nearly Rs 51 trillion until December 2021, the Opposition jointly voiced a no-trust in the incumbent administration.

Deeming it the most 'corrupt government in Pakistan's history', prominent political parties filed the motion against PM Imran Khan, challenging PTI's slim 155-member claim in the nation's Assembly.

Image: AP