As PDM Storms Pak Supreme Court, PTI Hits Out At Police For Being 'silent Spectator'

Pakistan's Supreme Court fell victim to a brazen attack on Monday by members of the ruling coalition for the second time since the Shehbaz Sharif government came into power, according to tweets by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Protesters stormed the apex court in a bid to hinder a hearing of a case about the delay in assembly polls.

The political party further alleged that law enforcement officials watched in silence, which was a sharp juxtaposition to how police handled nationwide demonstrations by PTI workers and supporters in the past few days. "This is what they wanted. An attack on Supreme Court by PDM and the police stands there as a silent spectator," PTI said on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

This is what they wanted. An attack on Supreme Court by PDM and the police stands there as a silent spectator. #آئین_بچاؤ_پاکستان_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/8yLNbWztiD — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 15, 2023

Members of the party slammed the police for being an onlooker to the chaos, despite being the same force that didn't "refrain from shelling tear gas, rubber bullets, even street fire on the peaceful workers of Tehreek-e-Insaaf," according to core member Syeda Arooba Komal said.

وہ پولیس جو تحریک انصاف کے پرامن کارکنوں پر آنسوں گیس کی شیلنگ، ربڑ بلٹ، یہاں تک کے سٹریٹ فائر سےبھی گریزنہیں کرتی وہ سپریم کورٹ میں داخلےکو روکنےکے بجائے تماشائی بنے ہوئے ہیں

کیا پولیس معاون ہے؟

دفعہ144کا کیا بنا صاحب؟

کیا انہیں کوئی شر پسند عناصر کہے گا؟#آئین_بچاؤ_پاکستان_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/JpfdZALxgz — Syeda Arooba komal (@SyedaAroobaKoml) May 15, 2023

Imran Khan recalls 1997 attack as protesters storm SC

"They have become spectators instead of preventing entry to the Supreme Court. Is the police assistant? What happened to section 144 sir? Will anyone call them evil elements?" she asked. Amidst the turmoil, PTI chief and former PM Imran Khan asserted that the only aim behind the attack is to "overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn't give a verdict according to the constitution."

Pakistan has already seen such brazen attack on the Supreme Court when in 1997 PMLN goons physically attacked it and had one of the most respected Chief Justices Sajjad Ali Shah removed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

He also recalled the violent storming of the SC in 1997, when "PMLN goons physically attacked it and had one of the most respected Chief Justices Sajjad Ali Shah removed".



Khan also said how "around 7000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak". He further asked, "All citizens to be ready for peaceful protests as once constitution and SC destroyed, it is the end of the Pak dream."

So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds , around 7000 PTI workers , leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak .… pic.twitter.com/7p8uiPaYhc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police also took to Twitter to urge protesters to "remain peaceful".

مظاہرین سے گذارش ہے کہ پرامن رہیں۔



دہشت گردی کے خدشات موجود ہیں۔



عوام سے گذارش ہے کہ اجتماع والے مقامات سے دور رہیں۔#ICTP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 15, 2023

"Protesters have entered the red zone. So far, the situation is peaceful. The public is requested to remain peaceful and cooperate with the police. There are fears of terrorism. People are requested to stay away from gathering places," it said, as the country's top court came under attack.