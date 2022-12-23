S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Pakistan's long term sovereign credit rating from 'B-' to 'CCC+', to reflect the economic reality Pakistan is facing. The S&P report has added that Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, which are already low, will remain under pressure in 2023 as well, unless oil prices go down significantly, as per a report from the Pakistani daily Dawn. Pakistan's central bank disclosed on Thursday that its foreign exchange reserves have fallen to merely $6.11 billion, as a result of external debt repayments. This is just about enough to cover a month of imports. Just a month of imports.

The S&P report also talks about resistance the government will face in its path to give the economy the necessary "bitter medicine". "The Pakistan government's policy reform efforts will face difficult macroeconomic and political challenges, and popular pressure against plans to phase out social support measures," reads the report. The floods, rising interest rates around the world and energy inflation have damaged Pakistan's economic outlook even more.

Why does the S&P rating matter?

So, why does the S&P matter? The S&P Global Ratings Agency is a ratings agency that provides ratings and evaluates securities. The agency provides ratings for a number of different countries and regions, including the United States. The ratings are used by investors to make informed decisions about the securities they purchase. To understand why it matters, it is important to understand first what a sovereign credit rating is. The sovereign credit rating is a rating used to measure the creditworthiness of a nation. The ratings are assigned by credit agencies, such as the S&P Global Ratings Agency. A high sovereign credit rating means that the nation is considered to be a highly creditworthy country. This could lead to increased investment in the nation's economy. A low credit rating means the opposite.

Structural challenges Pakistan's economy faces

Pakistan's economy faces a number of structural challenges. These challenges can be classified into three broad categories - macroeconomic instability, lack of structural reform, and external vulnerabilities. Let's take a look at the first challenge. Pakistan has a long history of macroeconomic instability, characterized by high inflation, budget deficits, and balance of payments crises. This instability has been exacerbated by a lack of fiscal discipline and the government's reliance on borrowing to finance its deficits. In a study published in the Journal of Asian Economics, economists Abbas Mirakhor and Hooman Majd found that Pakistan's macroeconomic instability has been caused by a number of factors, including a lack of transparency in government spending, a weak banking sector, and a large informal economy.

Pakistan has also lagged behind other developing countries in implementing structural reforms that could improve its economic competitiveness. Economists Asim Ijaz Khwaja and Atif Mian have talked about this in their study. Pakistan's informal sector is large and growing, which limits the government's ability to collect taxes and invest in infrastructure and human capital. In addition, the business environment in Pakistan is often seen as hostile to investment due to regulatory barriers, corruption, and inadequate infrastructure. For example, in a study published in the World Bank Economic Review, economists Saad Gulzar and Adnan Q. Khan found that Pakistan's ranking on the World Bank's Doing Business Index has consistently been lower than that of its South Asian neighbors, indicating a less favorable environment for businesses. The fact that parts of Pakistan still follow the patterns of a feudal economy does not help it either.

Pakistan inherited a feudal economic system during the partition, which was characterized by a large and powerful landowning class. This class, known as the "feudal lords," wielded and continue to wield significant political and economic influence. After independence, this system was not significantly dismantled, and the feudal lords were able to maintain their positions of power and influence. The persistence of patrimonial networks has only exacerbated this problem. In Pakistan, political and economic power are often closely intertwined and acquisition of this power is often a byproduct of inheritance. Feudalism leads to problems in multiple sectors of the economy. Consider agriculture. In a study published in the Oxford Handbook of the Political Economy of Pakistan, economist Ali Cheema found that feudalism in Pakistan has contributed to a lack of access to credit for small farmers and a concentration of land ownership among a small elite. This leads to absence of real competition in the agriculture sector, and growth of informal networks which can be best described as proto-cartels. The S&P rating is only the tip of the iceberg, when one looks at the factors that ails Pakistan's economy.