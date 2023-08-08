As Shehbaz Sharif Gears Up To Say Goodbye, Decision On Caretaker PM Remains Unclear

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he will send a confirmation letter of the dissolution of the National Assembly to the country’s President Arif Alvi tomorrow, solidifying his exit from the office. On August 9, Pakistan’s National Assembly will dissolve days before its tenure ends. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister gave a 'farewell' speech regarding the same at a ceremony in Islamabad. After the Pakistani administration steps down, it will be replaced by a caretaker government. While the name of the country’s next Prime Minister is not known, reports are emerging that the ruling alliance have agreed upon a name. The departure of the Shehbaz Sharif administration will pave the way for the country to hold fresh elections, however, it is still unclear when the cash-strapped country will go to polls.

“After completing our tenure, I will write to the president of Pakistan to dissolve the assembly,” Sharif stated in his address in Islamabad on Tuesday, Geo News reported. The Pakistani premier went on to state that the interim PM will take on the reign immediately after his government steps down. It is important to note that the current assembly’s tenure will end on August 12. Stepping down before the deadline pushes the obligation to conduct the election within 90 days instead of the 60-day mark.

The caretaker PM is still not known

The Shehbaz Sharif administration is yet to announce the name of the caretaker PM who will assume office after Sharif leaves. The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz had not yet met or consulted Sharif regarding who will be the next caretaker prime minister. While reports are emerging that the ruling alliance have “agreed” on Interim Prime Minister, the name is still being kept under wraps, Dawn reported. In light of this, the leader of the opposition said that he will meet Sharif tomorrow. He even went on to state that he had completed deliberations with his allies on their pick name for the position. “My three names are 90% finalised,” he said without elaborating further, Geo News reported.

Elections likely to be held in March next year: Rana Sanaullah

Initially, when the Pakistan Prime Minister hinted at an early exit, it was believed that the election will be conducted within 90 days instead of it being conducted in the next 2 months. However, the polls were delayed further after Prime Minister Sharif announced that the next general election will be held based on the 2023 census. This made things tough for the Election Commission of Pakistan since the body has to delimitate the constituencies based on the latest census.

Amid all the chaos, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the general elections in the country can be delayed until March 2024, Geo News reported. “If delimitation of constituencies is carried out then the elections will be held in the third week of February or the first week of March,” the Interior minister told the Pakistani news outlet. “In my opinion, holding fresh delimitation is a constitutional obligation,” he added, referring to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) decision on Saturday. With the CCI’s approval, the ECP is obligated to hold the elections based on the fresh digital census. However, the whole ordeal is time-consuming, pushing hopes for the Cash-strapped country getting a newly elected PM even further.