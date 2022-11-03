After an assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Imran Khan during his rally in Gujranwala, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has reacted on Thursday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, PPP's Zulfikar Ali Bader said that they have received the information of the Pakistan-Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief and leaders being injured in a firing and called it 'unfortunate'.

"This is a very unfortunate event and our best wishes and prayers for the early recovery of Mr Khan and his party leaders from our party. Hopefully, the march is going to be off for a while and we pray to the almighty that things are going to get normal," said Bader.

PPP leader remembers Benazir Bhutto's assassination

Bader drew parallels between the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and the assassination of former PM Benazir Bhutto. The PPP leader said, "We have lost our leader Shaheed Mohotarma Benazir Bhutto in December, 2007. She was assassinated during one of the processions after holding a Jalsa in Rawalpindi before the elections. So, we pray to the almighty that things go well with Imran Khan."

#LIVE | On Tape: The moment shots were fired at Imran Khan's march in which the ex Pakistan PM has been injured; Tune in here - https://t.co/7UxmFZnj0D pic.twitter.com/tHWcxak2bl — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan

At Zafarali Khan Chowk, during the 'real freedom' rally, an attempt was made to assassinate Imran Khan. In the firing, Imran Khan and four others got injured. The former Pakistan PM sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was immediately transferred to a bulletproof vehicle and taken to a hospital. A 4-member medical board has been constituted to treat his injuries.

In his first statement thereafter, the PTI supremo thanked the almighty for blessing him with another life. "I will fight back," he said.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack on Imran Khan and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek a report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab in Pakistan.