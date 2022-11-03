Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan: What Transpired At Ex-Pak PM's 'Real Freedom' Rally?

In a shocking incident, the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 3 got injured after unidentified gunmen fired at him during his 'real freedom' rally in Wazirabad. Shots were fired at the container-mounted-truck carrying the former Prime Minister in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to local media, Khan is out of danger now, however, he sustained injuries in the firing.

It is important to note that in a similar incident, former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.

All you need to know about the assassination attempt:

Unidentified assailants opened fire on a container-mounted-truck carrying former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at Wazirabad in Pakistan's Punjab province. Notably, Khan was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections. According to local media, Khan, along with some leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including senator Faisal Javed Khan, suffered injuries in the firing. Khan was reportedly shot in the foot during the rally. Following the attack, he was soon transferred from the container to a bulletproof vehicle. He was then rushed to a hospital for treatment. The former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is recently challenging the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government, is out of danger now, the mouthpiece of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party ARY News reported. As per Pakistan’s local media, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry stated that the miscreants shot at Imran Khan with an AK-47. Chaudhary further stated that the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan was “targeted”. According to Geo News, a panic was created near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired. Several people are reportedly injured in the incident. Meanwhile, soon after the gunman fired a shot at Khan, he was tackled by a PTI supporter and has been arrested. He was alone at the scene. According to Geo news, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the attack on Imran Khan and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek a report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab in Pakistan. Following the attack, Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has called on the people to protest against the "murderous and cowardly" attack at Lahore's Liberty Chowk. The supporters have been asked to immediately reach the spot. Referring to the attack, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that India is "closely keeping an eye" on the attack at Imran Khan's rally. Addressing a media briefing, Bagchi said, "The development just took place as I was coming into this briefing. This is something that we are closely keeping an eye on."

Image: Facebook