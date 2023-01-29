At Least 10 Children Killed After Boat Carrying 25 Students Capsizes In Northwest Pakistan

At least 10 children lost their lives after a boat carrying 25 madrasa students capsized in the Tanda Dam of Kohat, Pakistan. According to the Pakistani news outlet ARY news, the tragic incident occurred on Sunday. Most of the children on board aged between 8 to 10 years old. As per the reports, the children belonged to a religious seminary and were visiting the dam in the Kohat district for recreation.

The local authorities and the rescue teams have rescued at least 17 children. They are now being rushed to a hospital.

Rescue operation underway

The rescue operation for other missing children is still underway. The local hospital administration has revealed that 10 children died in the hospital and the condition of the other 7 students is believed to be critical. The authorities have also revealed that a special diving team has also been dispatched from Peshawar to assist the ongoing rescue operation.

This is a developing story