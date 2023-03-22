At Least 10 Killed, Including A PTI Member, In Pakistan Shooting Attack

Ten people have been killed in another shooting incident in Pakistan on Monday, reported Pakistan's Dawn newspaper. Further, two injured have been transported to the nearby hospital, as per the media reports. In the attack, a local (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) PTI leader, Atif Munsif Khan has been killed by a rival group in Langra village in Havelian, Pakistan, as per a police officer's statement released on Monday. The targeted attack took place when Atif, the mayor of Havelian tehsil, was commuting in his car. According to Abbottabad DPO Umar Tufail's statement, a bullet hit the fuel tank which resulted in a fire. The car was completely gutted in the attack, reported ANI, citing the videos uploaded on the social media platforms.

The horrific attack in Pakistan kills 10

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Abbottabad district headquarters hospital for a detailed postmortem examination. Pakistan police officials have started their investigation and search operation to arrest the attackers. Last year, Atif Munsif Khan won the local body's election as an independent candidate from Abbottabad's Havelian tehsil. Later he joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Further, according to the ANI reports, Atif's father, Munsif Khan Jadoon was also assassinated in the 1990s. his father was an Ex-member of the KP assembly and remained provincial minister. After the attack occurred, a video surfaced on social media in which one can witness Munsif playing cricket with children in the Langra village, hours before his death, reported Dawn.