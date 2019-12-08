Pakistan: At Least 6 Wounded And 1 Killed In Explosion At Shop In Lahore

One person is killed and six injured in a blast that took place on December 7 in Lahore, Pakistan. As per reports, the explosion had occurred at an electronics shop while the gas was being filled in a refrigerator unit in the city's township area. The deceased, along with the wounded persons, was taken to the Jinnah Hospital and the area has been cordoned off while more details are still awaited.

The recent explosion comes over a week after seven people were injured in a cylinder blast in a rickshaw near the Al Qadsia Masjid in Lahore on November 29. Officer Mohammad Ejaz said that the blast was being investigated and took place in the evening when the people from neighbourhood area had gathered to pray near a mosque which is said to be run by the supports of a banned militant group, Jamaat-ud-Dawa. According to the police official, one of the wounded in the hospital is presently in a critical condition. The deceased was a technician.

Read | Pakistani Netizens Circulate Fake News, Dub 26/11 Attacker Ajmal Kasab A 'Sikh, RAW Spy'

65 killed in gas carrier explosion

Earlier in a similar gas carrier-related explosion, 65 people died in a train on October 31. Reportedly, the container carried by a passenger in Tezgam Express had exploded while it was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi. The fire which broke out destroyed nearly three train carriages including two economy class and one business class.

Read | Kadian Floors Pakistani Wrestler To Bag Gold At South Asian Games

In July, 16 passengers lost their lives in a fatal crash in Sadiqabad - a city in Southern Punjab of Pakistan. The incident took place when Akbar Express was traveling from Quetta to Lahore and collided with a stationary freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad Tehsil of Punjab province.

On November 15, the third attack took place on Pakistan police personnel and rocked the Buleli Area in Quetta leaving nine people wounded including three police officials. In the same month, another explosion at the city's Double Road killed one person and injured nearly 10 others.

Read | Pakistan Recalls Batsman Fawad Alam After 10 Years For Sri Lanka Tour

Read | Hafiz Saeed's Indictment Put On Hold Again; Day After India Accuses Pakistan Of Inaction

(With inputs from agencies)