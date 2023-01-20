At Least 8 Injured After Explosion Derails Train In Pakistan's Balochistan

At least eight people were injured in a blast on a railway track in the Paneer area of Balochistan's Bolan district on Friday, Pakistan media reported citing railway officials on the site.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson in Balochistan, Muhammad Kashif, told Dawn that the blast occurred when the Peshawar-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area. The train was coming from the Mach area. As a result of the blast, six bogies of the train derailed causing injuries to at least eight people, he added.

Injured rushed to a nearby hospital

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while an emergency has been declared across all hospitals in the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kach Agha Samiullah spoke top Pakistan media and confirmed the incident, saying "it was a remote-control explosion that derailed multiple bogies of the train". He said rescue teams had been dispatched to the spot. Police have not yet issued a statement on the incident