Athlete Samar Khan Becomes First-ever Female Cyclist From Pakistan To Reach K2 Base Camp

In order to 'taste a little adventure,' Samar Khan began mountain biking and eventually the idea of cycling to K2 base camp struck her. Hence, she became the first Pakistani woman to touch the K2 base camp on her "Green Ride." Khan documented her journey and shared it on her Instagram.

Samar extended the details of their journey through a series of Instagram posts. She talked about the motivation she gathered to complete the ride despite the rocky challenges she faced throughout her journey. She discussed the night she chased oxygen while she prayed silently after surviving several injuries. She narrated the incidents of "shivering cold but with a magnificent sight." Last but not the least, she left notes for her fellow cyclists. "The distance between Ghoro2 and Concordia is good 5-6hours rocky track elevating up to 4575 meters & more," she wrote. "But the real deal was to cross the dangerous crevice around concord and cross the long Godwin Austen glacier to reach 5000 metres (Basecamp)," Samar added. Check out her post below:

On reaching the base camp, Samar clicked pictures on her "Green Ride." Her bright pink salwar and her sparkly green bike stood out on the full white background. Elated Samar opened her heart after she made it to her destination. "Right to K2 base camp has been a life-transforming journey and the real test of my abilities. To reach higher and higher pursuing more as the oxygen levels drop, with injuries and stiffness, in rain and snowfall made me more resilient," she wrote on Instagram.

Samar mentioned that her choice to ride a bike to the K2 Basecamp was to spread awareness about climate change. "All I wanted was to highlight the importance of mountain biking around the mountain has an equal right to cut down our carbon emissions and save the ecosystem of our mountains and glaciers," she wrote. Lastly, Khan also expressed her gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the support "in every emergency and unforeseen circumstances." Take a look at the post:

Samar shut down trolls with quick tips from her journey

In her latest post, Khan shut down many trolls by answering their "irrelevant theories and queries. She spoke about how she rode her bike in parts, sometimes "dragging" and "sometimes jumping over crevices." She clarified that the journey was one way trip from Ashkole to K2 Basecamp. Last but not the least, she explained that the real-time pictures were the only ones she uploaded from Concordia, due to the lack of network service in other areas through which she travelled.

Image: @skhanathlete/Instagram