'Atta Mila?': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Brutally Trolled After 'solidarity' Tweet On Kashmir

'I am grateful,' said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a message to the people of the country, including those overseas for their 'passionate participation in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5. Taking to Twitter, Sharif expressed his belief that Pakistan had conveyed a 'powerful message of support' to Kashmiris in their 'just struggle for self-determination'.

I am grateful to people of Pakistan belonging to all walks of life incl overseas Pakistanis for their passionate participation in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Pakistan has conveyed a powerful message of support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2023

Internet gives Shehbaz Sharif a reality check

The statement comes at a time Pakistan is cash-strapped. The country is confronting a continued shortage of key imports like food and fuel as its reserves of US dollars have fallen and its banks are wary of providing letters of credit (LCs). With inflation at a record high, the country has become increasingly dependent on food imports after crops were devastated by flooding last summer.

Replying to the tweet, people trolled Sharif and reminded him of the dire situation Pakistan was in presently. Taking the case of Pakistan, where the rupee plummeted to 9.6% against the US dollar, a user outlined that in India the rupee is still at 82.73 against the dollar. A few users also sarcastically enquired if the neighbours of India had received the loan that they were seeking from International Monetary Fund. There were others who gave him suggestions to 'first manage Pakistan efficiently'.

FYI: india kashmir main dollar abi bhi Rs80 ka hai..😉 — Rahul (@Spadeofshade) February 5, 2023

Loan mil gaya kiya ? 🤣 — Mridul K Bordoloi (@MridulKBordolo1) February 5, 2023

atta arrange hua? — Tarun grover (@grover_tarun_) February 6, 2023

Are bhaijaan 1 Kg aata dena😉🤣🤣🤣 — DewAzam (@mewari_ravi) February 6, 2023

Pakistan & Shehbaz Sharif's obsession with Kashmir

Notably, back in April 2021, after Sharif had taken over power from Imran Khan, in a dramatic episode that lasted for over a month, PM Modi had extended his wishes for Sharif's election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Prime Minister of India had desired for the country's 'peace and stability in a region free of terror' so that the leaders can focus on 'developmental challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity' of the people.

Sharif had seen it as an opportunity to drag in the disputed valley, and said, "Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and...focus on the socio-economic development of our people."