Last Updated:

'Atta Mila?': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Brutally Trolled After 'solidarity' Tweet On Kashmir

Taking to Twitter, Sharif expressed his belief that Pakistan had conveyed a 'powerful message of support' to Kashmiris in their just struggle.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Shehbaz Sharif

File image of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, credit- Image: AP


'I am grateful,' said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a message to the people of the country, including those overseas for their 'passionate participation in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5. Taking to Twitter, Sharif expressed his belief that Pakistan had conveyed a 'powerful message of support' to Kashmiris in their 'just struggle for self-determination'. 

Internet gives Shehbaz Sharif a reality check

The statement comes at a time Pakistan is cash-strapped. The country is confronting a continued shortage of key imports like food and fuel as its reserves of US dollars have fallen and its banks are wary of providing letters of credit (LCs). With inflation at a record high, the country has become increasingly dependent on food imports after crops were devastated by flooding last summer.

READ | Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for not removing 'blasphemous content' after 48 hours deadline

Replying to the tweet, people trolled Sharif and reminded him of the dire situation Pakistan was in presently. Taking the case of Pakistan, where the rupee plummeted to 9.6% against the US dollar, a user outlined that in India the rupee is still at 82.73 against the dollar. A few users also sarcastically enquired if the neighbours of India had received the loan that they were seeking from International Monetary Fund. There were others who gave him suggestions to 'first manage Pakistan efficiently'. 

READ | Pervez Musharraf’s pro-Taliban Afghan policy proved double-edged sword for Pakistan

Pakistan & Shehbaz Sharif's obsession with Kashmir 

Notably, back in April 2021, after Sharif had taken over power from Imran Khan, in a dramatic episode that lasted for over a month, PM Modi had extended his wishes for Sharif's election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Prime Minister of India had desired for the country's 'peace and stability in a region free of terror' so that the leaders can focus on 'developmental challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity' of the people. 

READ | Pakistan must apologise for its genocide during 1971 Liberation war, reiterates Bangladesh

Sharif had seen it as an opportunity to drag in the disputed valley, and said, "Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and...focus on the socio-economic development of our people." 

READ | Pakistan's economic crisis result of extremist ideology, wrong policies, terrorism: Report
First Published:
COMMENT