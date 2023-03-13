Aurat March Protest Held In Pakistan, Protesters Demand Eradication Of Poverty, Hunger

In Pakistan, a number of visuals have surfaced where hundreds of women, men, and transgender communities participated in the Aurat March on Sunday, reported Geo News. They have demanded to eradicate poverty, hunger, and discrimination on the basis of gender, as per media reports. The Aurat March has brought people together from different age groups, gender, and classes. The theme of this Ausrat March, which was held in Karachi, was "Riyasat jawab do, bhook ka hisab do" (State give an answer and be accountable for hunger).

The date of the protest was shifted from March 8 to March 12 as the organisers wanted to ensure the maximum participation that was possible on Monday. Even the venue of the event was also changed for the second consecutive year. This time the decided venue was Burns garden Karachi at around 4 pm. However, even after shifting the event to Sunday, the participation was low as compared to the earlier marches. According to one of the organisers, the lower participation could be due to the recent law and order situation in the country.

"Hunger, poverty, climate change, and inflation are all feminist issues as women -- who are a majority in Pakistan -- bear the brunt of all these issues more heavily than other sections of society, " said one of the demonstrators who took part in the Aurat March.

Protests in Pakistan

During the protests, demonstrators performed musical events to raise awareness about issues like bonded labour, forced conversions, and transgender rights. Further, in the march, there was a large number of transgender activists including, Shehzadi Rai, Mehrub Moiz Awan, and Bindya Rana, who took part in demonstrations. Further, they addressed the public with their speeches on the issues that have been faced by the trans community in the country, specifically after the recent wave of negative campaigning against the vulnerable community, reported Geo News.