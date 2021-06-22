Author Taslima Nasreen Hits Back At Imran Khan's Sexist Rape Remark With Cutting Sarcasm

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again shocked the world by linking rape and sexual violence to how women dress, many women from different walks of life, different nationalities came forward to slam the cricketer-turned-politician, the recent one beingTaslima Nasreen. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the renowned author shared a shirtless picture of Imran Khan, and taking a sarcastic jibe at the Prime Minister, wrote, "If a man is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on women unless they are robots."

If a man is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on women, unless they are robots. pic.twitter.com/2Bdix7xSv7 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) June 22, 2021

Pakistan PM Imran Khan reasons rape with the 'short length of clothes'

During an interview with ‘Axios on HBO’, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan cited women wearing 'few clothes' as the reason behind increasing sexual violence cases. He said," If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men unless they are robots. It’s just common sense. It depends upon which society you live in. If in a society people have not seen those types of things it will have an impact on them. This cultural imperialism must be acceptable to everyone else."

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Imran Khan has made such a comment. Earlier, in an interview with Geo News, he had made similar comments stating that the cases of sexual violence or rapes are a product of obscenity which he described as a 'Western Import'. During the interview, the Oxford-educated politician was asked how his government plans to curb the rising cases of sexual violence, especially against children. On that, he had cited 'fahashi' (vulgarity) as the reason for the rise of rape and sexual violence in the country and went on to highlight the 'Purdah' system to remove the temptation because 'not everyone has willpower'.