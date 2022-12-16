'Azadi' Slogans Surge In Pakistan After PM Shehbaz Sharif Insults PoK Leader Tanveer Ilyas

Pakistan is witnessing a flood of Azadi slogans after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif insulted top Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) leader Tanveer Ilyas. The development came after a video featuring Sharif went viral on social media in which he was seen involved in a verbal spat with Ilyas during an official function.

In the viral video, Shehbaz Sharif can be heard saying, "You sit down, we will talk later." Following Illyas' refusal to sit, Sharif seemingly lost his cool and continued his speech angrily.

The incident occurred after PoK’s top leader Tanveer Ilyas wanted to raise the issues of his people during the function, but Sharif didn’t allow him to speak. In fact, Illyas later alleged that after Sharif insulted him his security guard attacked him.

Anti-Islamabad protests surge in Pakistan

In view of the disrespect shown towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) leader Tanveer Ilyas, a series of anti-Islamabad protests started in many areas of PoK with protesters demanding Azadi from the years-long dictatorial rule of Pakistan. The protesters are also expressing their anger over the Pakistani government's disregard for them and their leaders since 1947 when the tribal raiders illegally occupied PoK.

To take revenge on Ilyas, Pakistan Prime Minister also ordered to seal Jinnah Avenue and the Centaurus Mall. Notably, Centaurus Mall was owned by the PoK leader. By doing so Islamabad tried to sent a clear message to leaders and the residents of PoK that anyone who dares to raise his voice will have to face the consequences.

Sharif ‘insults’ Ilyas

