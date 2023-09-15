Baloch Activists Accuse Pak Army Of 'excessive Force' In Op To Rescue Abducted Footballers

Baloch political activists have accused the Pakistan army of using "excessive force" against civilians as they intensify an operation in Balochistan to rescue six young footballers who were abducted in the Dera Bugti area. The footballers, aged between 17 and 23, were en route to participate in a local football tournament in Sibi town when they were kidnapped.

Baloch activists have pointed fingers at the Pakistan army, alleging the targeting of innocent civilians who are being abducted and relocated to undisclosed destinations.

Human rights activist Azizullah Bugti expressed his concerns on social media, stating, "A large-scale army operation by the Pakistani Armed Forces is underway in many areas of Dera Bugti, Balochistan. Innocent civilians in large numbers are being abducted and moved to unknown locations. We request human rights groups to break their silence on #Pakistan army's brutalities in #derabugti."

A large-scale army operation by the Pakistani Armed Forces is underway in many areas of Dera Bugti , Balochistan .

Innocent civilians in large numbers are being abducted & moved to unknown locations.



We request human rights groups to break their silence on #pakkistan army’s… pic.twitter.com/MYciZQPPlT — Azizullah Bugti (@AzizullahBugti) September 13, 2023

Civilian displacement & use of military hardware

The Baloch Republican Party's Media Cell reported the displacement of 20 Bakhlani clan families from the Bugti tribe's homes in the Asreli area of Dera Bugti. These families were forced to leave behind their crops, which were their livelihoods.

Tragic news: The Pakistani army has displaced twenty families of the Bakhlani clan, Bugti tribe, from their homes in the Asreli area of Dera Bugti.



These poor families were compelled to leave behind their crops, upon which their livelihoods depended.… pic.twitter.com/hH5svKGE7W — BRPبلوچ رپبلکن پارٹی (@BRP_MediaCell) September 13, 2023

Reports also indicate the use of combat helicopters and advanced weaponry by the Pakistan army during the operation.

The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) highlighted the dire situation, stating, "On Day 6 of Pakistan Army's #MilitaryOperationInDeraBugti, Balochistan, the situation remains grim. Local residents' vehicles were seized, and their cattle were looted. Families were compelled to abandon their homes, with Asreli and Darinjan among the affected areas. Urgent attention is needed for civilians affected by this operation."

On Day 6 of Pakistan Army's #MilitaryOperationInDeraBugti, Balochistan, the situation remains grim. Local residents' vehicles seized, and their cattle looted. Families compelled to abandon their homes, with Asreli and Darinjan among the affected areas. Urgent attention needed for… pic.twitter.com/TEKjK9R32J — BRPبلوچ رپبلکن پارٹی (@BRP_MediaCell) September 15, 2023

Sher Mohammad Bugti, the BRP spokesperson, added, "On the directions of Corps Commander Asif Ghafoor, the Army is ramping up operations in Dera Bugti! More armored vehicles from Sibi and Kashmore, a convoy of 20 trucks with fresh troops reached the Sherani area near Uch, and 2 Gunship Helicopters arrived in Sui. The Pakistan military surrounded Dera Bugti from all sides. Entry and exit points are completely sealed, leaving affected residents without rations and even preventing patients from seeking medical help."

Just in: On the directions of Corps Commander Asif Ghafoor, army is ramping up operations in Dera Bugti! More armored vehicles from Sibi and Kashmore, a convoy of 20 trucks with fresh troops reached to Sherani area near Uch, and 2 Gunship Helicopters have arrived in Sui.



The… pic.twitter.com/RL0Cs6Ppba — Sher Mohammad Bugti (@SherM_BRP) September 13, 2023

Calls for international intervention

Baloch activist Waja Sohrab Baloch appealed to the international community, including the United Nations, to protect the Baloch population from the Pakistan Army's actions. He stated, "For the past six days, the Pakistani army has intensified its aggression against the civilian population of Rustam Darbar and Zain Koh, as evidenced by the deployment of four more combat helicopters from Sui cantonment. These relentless attacks on innocent civilians are in clear violation of basic human rights and are causing unimaginable suffering."

Sohrab Baloch urged international attention to the alleged war crimes, saying, "We urge you to take note of the war crimes being committed by the Pakistani army in #Balochistan. An old video has recently surfaced, revealing the horrifying sight of the army burning the houses of impoverished Baloch civilians in Sui, a city in the #DeraBugti area. Sadly, due to a media blackout, this atrocity remains invisible to the Pakistani public as local TV channels avoid broadcasting such incidents."

Urgent Appeal: International Support Needed to Stop Human Rights Abuses in Balochistan



The ongoing military operation in Dera Bugti district, Balochistan, Pakistan, has reached a critical stage. Human rights abuses are escalating, and the innocent civilians trapped within the… https://t.co/vQW3ojgcaK — Waja Sohrab Baloch (@WajaSohrabaloch) September 14, 2023

Pakistan Military operation in Dera Bugti, Balochistan should be considered war crimes against humanity .



An Urgent Appeal to UNGA @UN_PGA, United Nations @UN , Human Rights Watch @hrw , Amnesty International @amnesty , and Human Rights Defenders @MaryLawlorhrds @SR_Afghanistan… https://t.co/vQW3ojgcaK — Waja Sohrab Baloch (@WajaSohrabaloch) September 15, 2023

Baloch political activists also accused the Pakistan army of abducting youth from the province. In response, the Baloch Liberation Tiger (BLT) reportedly targeted gas pipelines in Dera Bugti, detonating Well number 34, as well as Well numbers 6 and 9.