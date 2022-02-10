Baloch Republican Guards Claims Responsibility For Hand Grenade Attack In Balochistan

The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) have claimed responsibility for a severe grenade attack in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali town which killed one person while injuring several others. According to The Express Tribune, at least one person was killed whereas five others were critically injured in a hand grenade explosion in Balochistan on Tuesday.

As per the South Asia Media Research Institute tweet, BRG has claimed responsibility for the hand grenade assault in Dera Murad Jamali on police's CTD officials.

Unknown perpetrators threw a hand grenade at a bus stop in the evening, as per a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). After being notified of the mishap, police as well as the bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene of the attack and cordoned off the region to gather evidence. The issue is presently being investigated further, The Express Tribune.

"Unidentified motorcyclists" hurled the hand grenade

SSP Nasirabad Abdul Hayee Aamir informed Dawn that "unidentified motorcyclists" flung a grenade that detonated near a passenger bus parked within the bus terminal. Police went to the blast scene and sent the deceased and wounded to the district hospital in Nasirabad's Dera Murad Jamali town, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the incident happened just hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited another part of the province to express his solidarity for troops who were attacked last Wednesday in the Naushki and Panjgur areas. In the twin attacks and following clearance operations, nine troops and 20 attackers were killed. In another grenade attack in Jaffarabad district's Dera Allahyar town last month, 17 people were injured, including two police officers.

In addition to this, On January 28, a large explosion occurred in the Mat region of Sui in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district, killing four people and wounding ten more. The victims were travelling through the region when their car hit a landmine, according to police at the Levies Control Room, Dawn reported. Further, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, had denounced the unfortunate tragedy.

(Image: Twitter/ @Govtofpakistan/ PTI)