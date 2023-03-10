Balochistan High Court Suspends Non-bailable Arrest Warrant Against Imran Khan

Balochistan High Court [BHC] on Friday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] chief Imran Khan in connection with the hate speech case. Earlier today, PTI members approached the Balochistan High Court with an appeal to withdraw the warrants against Khan that his supporters deem as having a "hidden" political motive. A Quetta judicial magistrate ruled that ex-Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan will not be detained for at least two weeks in a case of hate speech against Pakistan's state institutions and officers.

On Friday, the PTI approached the Balochistan High Court (BHC), demanding the cancellation of Imran’s warrants, adding that all the FIRs lodged against PTI chief must be quelled.

Police attempted to arrest Khan after FIR

Court of Judicial Magistrate-1 Bashir Ahmed Bazai on Friday issued arrest warrants against Imran Khan after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him at Quetta’s Bijli Road police station. Quetta police team also arrived in Lahore to detain the PTI chief, but the latter evaded the detention. Police stated that it was executing the court orders to arrest the PTI chief. A team was formed comprising of the SSP Investigation Muhammad Umar, DSP CIA Abdul Sattar Achakzai, Inspector Abdul Hameed and others that headed to Khan's Zaman Park residence.

PTI, over the several days, has been on 'high alert' as Quetta police attempted to detain Khan, who tried to stave off arrest by going missing from his home. After the Islamabad police failed to arrest the former prime minister, it also tried to enforce a court summon for an indictment hearing in connection with the Toshakhana case. Khan had a "no show" and his attorney cited health grounds as a reason that PTI chief did not appear in the hearings. Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is currently facing close to 37 cases registered against him including litigation, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases. Khan, however, rejects all the cases brought against him as he tweeted: "My 76 cases & increasing rapidly include terrorism, blasphemy and sedition. In sedition case, neither the officer is named nor institution identified. This is what happens when a bunch of criminals are imposed on a nation by those who are devoid of intelligence, morality & ethics."