Balochistan Minister Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Triple Murder

Pakistan police arrested Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Balochistan minister for construction and communications, on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the killing of three people after the bodies of the victims were found inside a well in the district of Barkhan.

"Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is accused of murdering three people and that is why he has been taken into custody," police said, according to Pakistani outlet Geo TV. The arrest came after pressure mounted on authorities by people who staged a sit-in protest in Quetta to demand justice for the victims.

The enraged protesters at the Fayyaz Sumbal Chowk called for the filing of a case against Khetran and demanded his ousting from the ministry. Muhammad Marri, who is a family member of the three victims, alleged that the minister is holding five minors in captivity in a "private jail." In the wake of this, demonstrators have called for the release of the five people in alleged captivity.

Minister's house raided by authorities

On Tuesday, law enforcement conducted a raid at Khetran's residence to recover the five children. They also cordoned off the roads that led to the minister's house in Patel Bagh, Quetta. A spokesperson for the police said that more arrests are likely as investigators speak to the minister and conduct raids to find "kidnapped" people.

"More arrests are expected in the murder of a mother and her two sons. A few days back, the woman had issued a video message claiming that she was in Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran's prison," the spokesperson said. "Days after the woman's video message came to the fore, she and her sons were found dead in a well in a well in Barkhan," they added.