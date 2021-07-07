Balochistan Separatism Recognized By Pak? Imran Khan & Co Hint At Talks With 'insurgents'

After multiple failed attempts to peddle fake narratives against India regarding Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has now attempted to bring the Balochistan issue under control. Balochistan, a disputed territory currently under the control of Pakistan has witnessed numerous incidents of rebellion against the occupation of Pakistan.

Time and again, Balochistan leaders and activists have sought help from India over the atrocities of Pakistan on its people. Balochistan province has been host to a long-running separatist insurgency. Activists in Balochistan say thousands of campaigners have gone missing in recent years and accuse the Pakistan military of brutally suppressing the region's aspirations for autonomy.

Seemingly trying to replicate PM Modi's developmental policies for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said the biggest package has been given to Balochistan citing 'justice has indeed not been done with the people of Balochistan'.

Attempting damage control, Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicated that he is considering "talking to insurgents" in Balochistan. While addressing a gathering of local elders, students and businessmen in Gwadar during his day-long visit to the port city, he blamed the failure of previous governments to carry development work for the unrest in Balochistan, according to Pakistan newspaper Dawn.

"The sense of deprivation that started spreading in Balochistan, it would never have spread if the politicians in Balochistan had spent money in the right way," he said.

Balochistan unrest and killings

Balochistan is a strategically important province to Pakistan because of the high concentration of natural resources including oil, coal, gold, copper and gas reserves, which generates substantial revenue for the government and the only deep-sea port at Gwadar.

According to Gandhara Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (Gandhara, RFE/RL), thousands have been killed and disappeared amid a separatist rebellion that began two decades ago. Hundreds of Baloch activists in exile fear an attack on them after the mysterious deaths of some of the activists who were vocal in criticising Pakistan for its atrocities on the people of Balochistan.

Among them was human rights activist Karima Baloch who was found dead in Toronto, Canada in December last year. Baloch was a vocal critic of the Pakistani government and had actively worked to highlight human rights violations perpetrated upon people in Balochistan. She had highlighted the rampant abductions and forced disappearances apart from torture and other human rights violations that people in Balochistan were being subjected to by the government and the army of Pakistan. Moreover, reports stated that the family of Karima Baloch was harassed by the Pakistani authorities after her death.

Likewise, Sajid Hussain, another activist and journalist who reported on unrest in Balochistan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sweden in April. He was the founder and chief editor of the Balochistan Times. He went missing on March 2, 2020, and his body was found after one and a half months on April 23, 2020. According to media reports, international and Pakistani rights watchdogs have documented hundreds of cases of illegal killings and forced disappearances in Balochistan. The deaths of Baloch activists are not isolated occurrences and fearing a threat to life several Baloch activists have fled to Arab countries, eventually seeking asylum in Europe.