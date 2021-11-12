Balochistan University Students Continue Protests Over Disappearance Of 2 Students By Pak

Students of Balochistan University continued protests for the second day on Thursday, November 11, over the abduction of two students allegedly by Pakistani forces. Student leaders called for a boycott of classes and examinations in all educational institutions, ANI cited Express Daily report. Reportedly, both the students have disappeared from the university hostel.

The students who have been reportedly kidnapped have been identified as Sohail Ahmed and Fasih Baloch. Reportedly, both the students are residents of the Noshki district of Balochistan. Both the students have been allegedly abducted from the university hostel by the Pakistan forces, the news agency cited The Balochistan Post report. Baloch students have been staging a protest over the disappearance of the two fellow students for the past week. The students have been demanding the safe recovery of fellow students.

Students protest over two missing students

A student leader has alleged that both the students have disappeared from the university hostel. Furthermore, the student leader informed that they had protested with the administration over the matter, however, they did not pay heed to it. The students then started protesting in front of Balochistan University gate.

“The student leaders said the two students disappeared from the university hostel. We protested with the administration bu it did not take any notice. Then we were forced to sit on dharna in front of the gate of the Balochistan University,” ANI quoted a student leader as saying.

Baloch students in other educational institutions demand recovery of students

After the University of Balochistan, Baloch students in the Bolan Medical College, Degree College Sariyab, Polytechnic College and the Science College also suspended their academic activities over the disappearance of students, reported The Balochistan Post. The students have demanded the safe recovery of Sohail and Fasih Baloch. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, November 10, the student leaders have alleged that such acts are being carried out to affect the education of Baloch students, as per The Balochistan Post report. The student leaders have alleged that the university administration is also involved in the disappearance of the students. After the protests by the students over two missing students, the university administration in an official notification announced the suspension of all the academic activities starting from November 10.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/RepresentativeImage)