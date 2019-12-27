Benazir Bhutto's Death Anniversary: Video Of Nawab Sharif's Reaction Surfaces

On the 12th death anniversary of Pakistan's first former women Prime Minster Benazir Bhutto, a video has surfaced of the same day that she was killed in the suicide attack. The video was posted by a Pakistani journalist on the microblogging site.

In the following video, one can see Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Nawab Sharif getting emotional as he gets emotional after getting the news of the attack on Bhutto. He says, "It is the darkest day in the history of the country... Something unthinkable has happened… It is the saddest day in the history of this country."

When the news of Benazir Bhutto's assassination came in Nawaz Sharif was the first leader to arrive at the hospital.

About Bhutto

Pakistani politician who became the first woman leader of a Muslim nation in modern times. She served two terms as prime minister of Pakistan, in 1988–90 and in 1993–96. She was assassinated on December 27, 2007.

Bhutto was the daughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the first democratically elected Prime Minister in Pakistan. In the era of General Zia-ul-Haq, her father's political journey came to an end as he was hanged to death for murder charges.

Benazir Bhutto was born on 21 June 1953. She was the 12th (1988) and 16th (1993) Prime Ministers of Pakistan. She was known as the daughter of the East. She was a representative of the Pakistan People's Party. Later she was married to Asif Ali Zardari on December 18, 1987. Benazir Bhutto has three children. The first son Bilawal and two daughters Bakhtawar and Asifa.

In 1988, Benazir won the election with a huge vote and became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Two years later in 1990, his government was dismissed by the President of Pakistan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan. General elections were held again in 1993 and she again emerged victoriously.

She was again sacked in 1996 on charges of corruption. Benazir left Pakistan in 1999 after being convicted in corruption cases and moved to the UAE city of Dubai. She returned to Pakistan on 18 October 2007.

During a rally on the same day in Karachi, she suffered two suicide attacks in which around 140 people were killed, but Benazir survived. A few days later, she was assassinated after an election rally. Bhutto was killed when an assassin fired shots and then blew himself up after an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi. The attack also killed 28 others and wounded at least another 100. The attacker struck just minutes after Bhutto addressed a rally of thousands of supporters.

