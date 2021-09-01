Bengali Community Marginalised In Pakistan's Karachi, Opressed And Subjected To Violence

With a population of around two million, the Bengali community in Pakistan’s Karachi has been subjected to violence and oppression in the city, ANI reported, citing an opinion piece in The Pakistan Daily. The article also informed about a gruesome incident that took place on August 5 where a tortured body of a labourer was discovered hanging from a tree in Karachi’s Machar Colony. Reportedly, the same labourer went missing two weeks before his body was ultimately found earlier this month.

The victim belonged to the Bengali community and worked at a fish cleaning and packing factory at the Karachi Fish Harbour. He was subjected to torture before the victim was stabbed with a sharp-edge object and killed. While historians have noted that Karachi has been a city for migrants for several centuries, analysts, as per the report, have said that the city also witnesses several social issues.

These challenges include ‘political fragmentation, economic disparity, demographic pressures, and steady erosion of the state's institutional capacity and the heavy footprint of international conflict,’ as per the report. The article noted that the violence in Karachi has increased steadily. Presently, the Pakistani city houses 1 or 2 million ethnic Bengalis from Bangladesh and most of them migrated in the 1980s and 1990s.

‘Bengalis gets no serious consideration’

The Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951 states that people who were residing in the territories which now comprise Pakistan before December 16, 1971, would continue to be citizens of the country. Their children, according to the act, would also be Pakistani citizens by virtue of their descent. But, the Action Committee for Pakistani Bengalis Chairman Shaikh Mohammad Siraj said has reportedly said that “Bengalis gets no serious consideration.”

"The parliament mainstreamed the Federally Administered Tribal Areas but the plight of Pakistani Bengalis gets no serious consideration. We will have to make renewed efforts to bring our case to attention when the next parliament is sworn in," Action Committee for Pakistani Bengalis Chairman Shaikh Mohammad Siraj said, as per ANI.

It is also notable that most of the Bengali community work as labour in Pakistan. Reportedly, experts in the country have also said that the labour class is most oppressed. These labourers work hard for the country to uplift its economy. However, in return, they fail to get a satisfactory life.

IMAGE: AP