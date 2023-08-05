Big Blow To Imran Khan: Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail In Toshakhana Case

A session court in Islamabad on Saturday sentenced former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison in the infamous Toshakhana case. Judge Humayun Dilawar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh and disqualified the PTI chief for five years. The court added that he would be kept in jail for another six months if failed to pay the fine.

Khan, 70, was convicted in the Toshakhana case which was filed last year on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had earlier disqualified him in the same case.

The verdict came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside a session court’s verdict to uphold the maintainability of the Toshakhana case for criminal proceedings against Khan.

PTI condemns the decision

It’s absolutely shameful and disgusting how a mockery of law is going on just because the wish is to disqualify and jail Imran Khan https://t.co/W1f3CQeyFr — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023

What is Toshakhana case?

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the former cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the ECP disqualified Khan on October 21, 2022, for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The Toshakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to rulers and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries. Khan bought some of the gifts, including a precious watch, and sold the same for profit