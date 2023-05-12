Big Relief For Imran Khan, Islamabad HC Stops Toshakhana Proceedings Until Further Orders

In a big relief to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered to stop the Toshakhana case proceedings against him. Delivering its verdict, the Court issued a restraining order on the criminal proceedings against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief in connection to the Toshakhana case. Notably, the Islamabad High Court has declared the indictment against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case ‘null and void’.

According to sources, the criminal proceedings against the ex-Pak Prime Minister have been suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, May 11, declared Imran Khan's arrest ‘null and void’ after he was taken into custody by Pak rangers on Tuesday, May 9, in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. Terming the arrest of Imran Khan ‘unlawful’, the Supreme Court bench expressed its anger on the detention of Imran Khan by the paramilitary forces from the premises of Islamabad High Court and ordered his immediate release.

The country’s top court further asked Khan to appear before Islamabad High Court on May 12 and ordered that the PTI supporters immediately stop arson, violence, and unrest across the country.

(Imran Khan at Islamabad Police lines guest house Islamabad today: Image Credit: Republic)

Pak SC calls Imran’s arrest ‘unlawful’

Calling the arrest of the PTI chief unlawful, the three-judge bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court directed the authorities to release him immediately and asked, “How could an individual be arrested from the court premises without the permission of the registrar.”

"How can anyone be denied the right to justice?" the bench questioned.

Massive unrest in Pakistan

Following the arrest of Imran Khan, his party supporters took to the streets and launched violent protests across the country causing significant destruction to the country’s property. As per the visuals going viral on the internet, the protesters were seen hurling stones and setting vehicles on fire. More than 150 officers and workers were injured during the violent demonstartions.

In view of the protests, the Pakistan government ordered to suspend internet services across the country. Notably, according to a report published in Dawn, the constant internet shutdown amid protests against Khan's arrest in Pakistan has cost Pakistan $53 million in just one day.