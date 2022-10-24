Big Setback For Imran Khan: Islamabad HC Rejects His Plea To Suspend ECP Disqualification

In a big setback for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected his plea to suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP)'s decision of his disqualification in Toshakhana case, Oslamabad's ARY News reported.

Pakistan's ECP had disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana reference, stating that he had given an incorrect declaration and had committed corrupt practices by making “false statements." In an attempt to appeal against the decision of ECP, Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, filed a writ petition before the IHC. In the petition, the lawyer stated that the ruling was declared “against the settled principles of law” on Article 63. The attorney appealed to the court to declare the ECP’s order “misconceived".

The case was heard by Pakistan's IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The latter rejected Imran Khan’s plea to immediately suspend the ECP’s decision. He ordered the PTI chairman to clear the reservations raised on the plea within three days, according to the report. Khan had named the ECP secretary, NA speaker, and secretary respondents in his plea. The court ruling did not overturn the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's disqualification in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

Imran Khan’s National Assembly seat declared 'vacant'

A four-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja had unanimously reached the decision announcing Imran Khan’s National Assembly seat as “vacant”. A criminal proceeding is supposed to follow against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman. Pakistan’s law requires the Prime Ministers to hand over any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state for preservation in the state depository. Khan, during his premiership, allegedly made millions of Pakistani rupees as he accepted expensive gifts, jewel-class watches collectively worth Pakistani Rs 154 million. A case was lodged against him over reports that he retained 20 per cent amount of the most expensive watch worth Rs 101 million. He was accused of amending the Toshakhana rules and settling gift retention price at 50 per cent.

It was earlier reported that the cricketer-turned-politician allegedly sold the watches he was gifted, and then deposited 20% of each in the government treasury. The gifts, themselves, were never deposited in Toshakhana. Khan in a controversial statement during press briefing had claimed that it was “his choice whether to keep the gifts or not”.