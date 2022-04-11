Bilawal Bhutto Congratulates Pakistan PM-elect Sharif, Reminds Him Of Challenges Ahead

As 174 Pakistan MNAs elected Shehbaz Sharif as their 23rd Prime Minister on Monday a day after the embarrassing ouster of Imran Khan, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister, however, warning him of the challenges that lie ahead for him as well as his administration. He also wished the PM to bring reforms, restore democracy and bring prosperity to the nationals.

Enormous challenges ahead for PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif

"Congratulations @CMShehbaz on being voted in as PM-elect. Enormous challenges for him & his govt. Wishing him all the best. Our commitment has been fulfilled. We democratically removed the selected PM. Onwards to electoral reforms, restoration of democracy & prosperity for all," Zardari wrote on Twitter.

His tweet essentially reminded the newly elected Prime Minister of the problems that lie ahead for him after assuming office. The Herculean task of restoring the COVID-battered economy and managing inflation will be some of the crucial challenges that PM Shehbaz will have to deal with immediately. Notably, the united opposition had launched a front against the erstwhile Imran Khan-led PTI government, citing rising resentment among the public on the aforementioned issues.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz stated that her uncle has served the country selflessly and tirelessly. "A man who set an example of unflinching loyalty to his brother despite the worst personal and political victimisation. A man who has been and always will be a second father to me."

Shehbaz Sharif’s political career

Born in 1951 in a Punjabi-speaking Kashmir family in Lahore, Sharif entered the political arena in 1988 with his election to the Punjab Provincial Assembly. In 1990, he was elected to the National Assembly. He became Chief Minister of Punjab in 1997.

Following General Pervez Musharraf's coup in 1999 oustering the Nawaz Sharif administration at the Centre, Shehbaz along with the family spent eight years in exile in Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan in 2007. He again held Chief Minister's post in 2008 and 2013, respectively. Former Punjab CM had claimed that General Musharraf had offered him Prime Minister's post if he agrees to dump his brother which he claimed he had refused straight away.