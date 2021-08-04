Bilawal Bhutto Denounces Imran Khan's Govt, Says There's 'rising Hopelessness' In Pakistan

In a scathing attack, prominent opposition leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the Pakistani government on its inability to function efficiently. On Wednesday, in a statement, he said, under Imran Khan’s regime there is a growing situation of distress in the populace.

‘Govt sleeps, while nation weeps,’ Bilawal Bhutto criticises PTI rule

He also denounced the incumbent government for not working for the poor or the middle class and blamed the PTI government for benefitting the crony capitalists. "The government sleeps while the nation weeps, as the selected government and prime minister are busy benefitting from their rich cronies and do not care about the poor," he said in a statement criticising the government for its economic policies, as reported by ANI.

Stepping up his attack against PM Imran Khan, Bilawal said he felt for the poor countrymen suffering from acute poverty, unemployment and high inflation due to the unending price rise of daily use commodities. Criticizing the government, he said that “selected people in the government believe that the country can function properly by opening shelters and food trucks, but they are unable to comprehend the difficulties faced by the common salaried population.”

"The common people are finding it enormously difficult to stay afloat economically and raise their children," he added.

Pakistan's deplorable economic condition

The Pakistani government is drawing criticism from all ends, on its policies related to health, education, coronavirus and economy. The country has been witnessing high unemployment, poverty and inflation for several months. On July 15, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs 5.40 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 2.54 per litre. Apart from petrol, the price of food items including sugar, wheat flour has also been increased. Pakistan is in deplorable condition economically, as the World Bank had earlier estimated that poverty in Pakistan has increased from 4.4 per cent to 5.4 per cent in 2020, as over two million people have fallen below the poverty line owing to the pandemic.

To make up for the economic losses, in a huge embarrassment, the Pakistan Prime Minister's official residence has now been put up for rent on Tuesday. The Pakistan Federal Cabinet has now decided to allow people to hold cultural, fashion, educational and other events at PM Imran Khan's official residence.

Pakistan Prime Minister's official house put on rent

After it was decided to put up the Pakistan Prime Minister's house on rent, two committees have been formed for this purpose. The Pakistani media further informed that these two committees will be responsible for ensuring the discipline and decorum of the Prime Minister's residence is not violated during the events.

In 2018, the ruling Tehreek-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had announced that the Pakistan PM will vacate the lavish PM’s residence in Islamabad and the house will be turned into a campus of a postgraduate institute. In an attempt to cut down on heavy costs and use the money for welfare schemes, the PTI government had announced that Imran Khan will not live in the PM House and governors will not stay in Governor Houses.

Image: PTI

(With ANI Inputs)