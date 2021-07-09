Bilawal Bhutto Hits Out At Imran Khan Over Claims Of Opposing US Military Bases In Pak

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his claims of taking a stand against allowing military bases in Pakistan. Bhutto has stated that Imran Khan's claims were false since no one had requested for bases to the Pakistani government. During his campaign speech in Haveli for the upcoming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) elections, Bhutto said that the United States did not ask Pakistan for bases.

Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan

"You must have been hearing that the US will not be given bases and the prime minister has taken a stand. To tell you the truth, no one has even asked him, no one has made him a phone call, no one has asked him for a base, he is just saying it on his own," reported Dawn

This comes after Khan's statement last month asserting that the country would 'absolutely not' allow any bases and use of its territory to the US for any sort of action inside Afghanistan. Khan had given the statement in an interview. The statement soon went viral on social media and was shared by government accounts.

"Absolutely not. There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not," said Imran Khan

Bilawal also added that it was the PPP who had taken a stand against Washington against military bases in Pakistan. In additon, he also claimed that former military dictator retired Gen Pervez Musharraf had provided bases to the US. He added that the PPP closed the basis during its tenure.

"If today they're still closed then because of whom? Because of the PPP," he added.

The PPP chairman later took a jibe at Imran Khan and said that his government does not have the 'strength' to oppose US military bases in Pakistan. Lashing out at the government in the Centre, he said it was 'snatching roti, kapra aur makaan (bread, clothing and house)' from the people who were now looking towards the PPP to come into power by becoming the people's voice "And this strength is only in a national and democratic parliament, this puppet govt does not have that strength to do such big things," he said, referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

With ANI Inputs