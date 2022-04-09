Bilawal Bhutto Pans Imran Khan's 'foreign Conspiracy' Charge; 'he Is Scared Of Fair Polls'

As chaos unfurled in Pakistan's National Assembly, convened in adherence to an order by the country's Supreme Court, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing the Speaker's chair, demanded the tabling of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan's National Assembly convened on April 9 after the country's apex court ruled, on April 7, that the decision by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to disallow a no-trust vote against Khan on April 3 was against the Pakistani constitution. Following the Deputy Speaker's April 3 ruling, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) had dissolved the Assembly. However, that, too, was invalidated by the Supreme Court.

Lashing out at the PTI and PM Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "The way captain ran away...he's not present here even today. If you don't allow a no-confidence vote today then it will amount to contempt of court. Using the foreign conspiracy rant, Imran Khan is trying to put the blame on others and trying to save his government. If you want a debate on the foreign conspiracy, we can debate for 100 days, but allow the vote (on no-confidence) now."

Accusing the PTI leader of spewing lies, the PPP chief continued, "There is a time difference between Pakistan and America. If the National Security minutes have been produced then why was the no-confidence motion mentioned? If there was a conspiracy against Pakistan from March 7, they should have issued the demarche then itself. They thought of this conspiracy came when they realised their game was up."

"Imran Khan is conspiring to not let the vote happen and make the Speaker a sacrificial lamb, just to keep his seat for a few more days. This isn't a fight between the PPP & PTI or any other parties. This fight is between democratic & anti-democratic forces. The real conspiracy is that Imran Khan is scared of fair and fresh polls," Bhutto said.

PTI files review petition against SC verdict on no-trust vote, Assembly dissolution

Meanwhile, the Imran Khan-led PTI filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision, requesting that the top court's impugned order be recalled. Filing the petition under Article 188 of the Constitution, Pakistan's ruling party claimed that the order was passed based on "errors floating on the surface."

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that this August Court may kindly review, recall and set aside the Impugned Order dated 07.04.2022 passed in the captioned cases which is based on errors floating on the surface, therefore, the impugned Order may kindly be recalled and captioned causes be dismissed/discharged," PTI's petition read.