Bilawal Bhutto Piggybacks On Chinese Narrative To Provoke India Ahead Of Kashmir G20

Bilawal Bhutto, the Pakistani Finance Minister who has gained notoriety for his over-the-top comments on geopolitics, especially with regard to India, made an incendiary comment on Kashmir ahead of the G20 Summit that gets underway on May 22. "If India thinks to suppress the voice of Kashmiris, then they are wrong," Bilawal said while speaking to Pakistan media. The G20 Summit will see participation from 19 major nations, with the exception of China. On China skipping the meeting, the Pakistan foreign minister said, "When a country (China) takes such a step to boycott the meeting, it clearly shows the real face of India. On one hand, they are presenting themselves as a superpower and on the other hand, they are violationg the United States Security Council (UNSC) resolution. These things don't work for India."

China had earlier said it would not attend the G20 Summit because it was being conducted in a 'disputed' area. India has clearly set the record straight saying it is free to organise summits on its own territory.

Srinagar is set to host a three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism beginning Monday, while uncompromising security arrangements are in place across the Kashmir Valley to ensure that the high-profile event passes off peacefully, officials said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, preparations are on in Kashmir to begin the G20 Summit in the region on Monday. This will be the biggest geopolitical event in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Aiming to ensure minimum policing and maximum security, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has roped in the army to cover the higher reaches of the Zabarwan Range overlooking the meeting venue and accommodation facilities for the guests.

Thirty companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which had earlier been taken out of Jammu and Kashmir for election duty in the rest of the country, have since been recalled to further strengthen security in the Valley.

The delegates would visit Chesmashai, Pari Mahal and other Mughal gardens, besides taking a walk on the renovated Polo View Market, before leaving Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

This is the third working group meeting on tourism. The first working group meeting on tourism was held in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat in February and the second one in West Bengal's Siliguri in April.

(With PTI inputs)