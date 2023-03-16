Bilawal Bhutto Says Pakistan Facing Crises At Political, Security, And Economic Fronts

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, admitted in an interview on Wednesday that the country is in the eye of a "perfect storm," and is surrounded by political, security, and economic turmoil. In an interview with The Daily Show, he repeated the "perfect storm" remark that he used in an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan is facing a perfect storm. Not only do we have heightened partisanship and political polarisation, to the extent that political parties or political stakeholders aren't even in a position to sit in a room and discuss issues amongst themselves, we're also facing an economic crisis," he said, according to Geo News.

The foreign minister also addressed the most pressing matter that Pakistan currently faces-- the arrest of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief and former Premier Imran Khan. According to Bhutto, Khan's relentless attempts to evade his arrest are stemming from his "ego" and grandiosity.

"He's resigned from parliament and ran away from the system. In this particular instance, it's not a question of me wanting to arrest Mr Khan [...] I would never want any politician in my country or any country to go to jail for political reasons," he said. "In Mr Khan's case, he's under the threat of arrest because of his ego," the minister said, adding that the former prime minister thinks he's "too important and won't turn up to the court."

Is Pakistan's democracy at risk? FM Bilawal Bhutto answers

Furthermore, he claimed that Khan was making a "complete mockery of the judicial system in Pakistan, of rule of law, of the Constitution in Pakistan" through his chaotic acts, which are deviating attention from important and "real" issues that Pakistan needs to deal with.

When asked if Pakistan's democracy is in jeopardy, the FM agreed and said: "Absolutely. Pakistan has been, for most of our history, under direct military dictatorship." He further added that miscreants who benefitted from the "undemocratic rule in Pakistan" were caught off-guard after when political parties united following the demise of his mother and ex-PM Benazir Bhutto. "So they supported Mr Khan and brought him into power. And that's now blown up not only in those individuals' faces, but has had severe consequences for our country," he concluded.