Bilawal Bhutto Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Self-isolation With Mild Symptoms

The chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on November 26 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation. Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said that he is currently experiencing “mild symptoms” of the highly-infectious disease and informed that he will continue to work remotely. The PPP chairman also said that he will address the party’s foundation day through video link.

I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA 🙏 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 26, 2020

Bilawal announced his COVID-19 diagnosis just a day before the engagement of his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari to a Dubai-based businessman and also before the upcoming rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on November 30. PPP Senator Rehman Malik along with KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra wished the party’s chairman a fast recovery. Taimur also urged the people staging at PDM Jalsa to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

May God bless you with fast recovery from covid -19.Ameen @BBhuttoZardari https://t.co/HPLUGRphNA — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) November 26, 2020

Get well soon, Bilawal sb. Best wishes.

To everyone sitting on stage at the PDM jalsa, if in Pakhtunkhwa please call on 1700 KP Corona helpline & get yourself tested through our rapid response teams; GoKPcares about everyone's health; all tests are free of charge.

Wear a mask! https://t.co/vpi4WHrln5 — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) November 26, 2020

Read - EU Parliamentarians Write To Imran; Ask What Pakistan Has Done Against 26/11 Perpetrators

Read - Transgender Christians Unite At New Karachi Church

Imran Khan refuses to shut factories amid COVID-19

Even though the country continues to record more and more positive cases of COVID-19, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the government will not shut down the factories and businesses amid the resurgence of infections and deaths. As of November 26 according to Johns Hopkins University tally, Pakistan has recorded over 386,190 COVID-19 cases with at least 7,843 deaths. But Khan said a Lahore on November 25 that the government will not “lead people to death due to hunger while saving them from coronavirus”

Pakistan PM made an appeal that the nation should unite with the government in controlling the surge in COVID-19 cases and tackle the second wave by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Imran Khan also made it evident that his government will not allow the opposition to hold public meetings and “creating potential threat to masses’ lives” while referring to an observation made in an order by Islamabad High Court that said public gatherings pose a greater threat to public health safety.

Read - Massive Protests Erupt Against Imran Khan’s PTI Over ‘rigged’ Gilgit-Baltistan Election

Read - Transgender Pakistanis Find Solace In A Church Of Their Own