Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sworn-in As Pakistan's Youngest Foreign Minister In Sharif Cabinet

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday took oath as the youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan in the government led by newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to 33-year-old Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a casual ceremony on Wednesday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President’s House), where newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

Bilawal Bhutto sworn in as Pakistan's youngest FM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took the oath nearly a week after he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London last week during which they discussed the “overall political situation” in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is the second-largest party in the current coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was recently appointed on April 11.

The son of former two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s absence in the first phase of Cabinet formation last week had raised many eyebrows. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not take oath on April 19 when 34 members of the cabinet of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were sworn in. Speculations of him not willing to join the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government ruled in as he recused himself from the swearing-in ceremony.

However, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira told reporters in London on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be sworn in as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan in the next day or two. Earlier, the Information Minister, Maryam Aurangzeb said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take the oath after returning to Pakistan.

It is the first time Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been given a prominent position in the administration and given the key portfolio of the country's foreign minister. He was first elected to the National Assembly in 2018. He has sworn in as the head of the ministry of foreign affairs during a critical juncture in Pakistan's foreign policy, when the country needed a steady hand to guide it through turbulent waters.