Bilawal Calls Imran Khan's Madina Talks A Cover To Hide Economic Failures Of PTI Govt

Slamming Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s religious article on lessons to learn from Madina, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is trying to hide his government’s “economic failures”. Speaking during a press conference alongside Leader of Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, Bilawal gave the example of war-torn Afghanistan where a strict interpretation of Islam is being enforced and rebuked Imran Khan. He said that the “talk of religion will be ramped up to divert the people’s attention”.

"Here too, as our economy witnesses a downturn, the Prime Minister speaks of Riyasat-e-Madina to draw the people's attention away," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said.

He added, "Those who attempt to divert people's attention can say their prayers, can keep their fasts and can make arrangements for their eternal abode in heaven. We, too, will continue in our struggle.”

Further, as per News International, Bilawal also went on to slam the Imran Khan administration on passing the Supplementary Finance Bill. He said that the ruling PTI government “forcibly passed the anti-people mini-budget”. Bilawal added that such an “attack” on Pakistan’s sovereignty had never before taken place in the history of the nation.

Speaking of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, the PPP Chairman said that the Central bank “will no longer be answerable to Parliament, judiciary or the people, and will operate under dictation from foreign institutions”.

Finance Bill 2021 will bring a 'tsunami of inflation' to Pakistan

Meanwhile, this is not the first time an opposition leader has slammed the ruling Pakistan government. The opposition parties earlier had also rebuked Khan’s PTI-government over the passing of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 in a bid to meet conditions set by the IMF. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan is currently facing massive financial challenges, as the country's trade imbalance is increasing, inflation is rising, and the government was forced to introduce a mini-budget to raise taxes in order to meet IMF demands.

Opposition leaders have expressed anger over the IMF deal. Previously, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had even dubbed PM Imran Khan as the “crisis of this century”. He had stated that the PTI government made a “weak deal” with the IMF and the nation will now not bear the burden of the agreement. The PPP chairman warned the parliament that the Finance Bill 2021 will bring a “tsunami of inflation” to the country.

(Image: AP)