Bilawal Calls Imran Khan's 'secret Letter' Fabricated; 'got It Written By Some Envoy'

In a first response, Pakistan Opposition on Thursday called Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'secret letter' fabricated. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Khan is trying to put pressure on national security institutions with this letter. He also alleged that the PM got the letter written by some envoy.

"Imran Khan's attempt to scandalize polarize national security institutions is outrageous. Imran Khan's minister has himself made some ambassadors write the letter. He is using the threat letter to run from our constitutional fight and pressurising institutions." Bhutto said.

On Imran Khan's offer to dissolve the government, Bhutto said that "there is no backdoor exit available for him. He must resign, that's the only honourable exit for Khan."

PM Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the assembly if a no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn. According to the sources, an “important personality” has given a message of PM to the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

PPP MNA (Member of National Assembly) and Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri also said that joint opposition will not take back the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan's secret letter

On March 27, Imran Khan waved a purported letter at his Islamabad rally claiming a foreign conspiracy was afoot to topple his government. According to details shared with select journalists, the 'secret letter' was based on the meeting of a Pakistan Embassy official with officials of the host country, which turns out to be the US.

The details of the meeting were sent by a Pakistan envoy in that country, which showed that the United Shares and Europe were not happy with Pakistan's official stand on the Ukraine crisis and Imran Khan's visit to Russia before the onset of war. The letter was sent to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

United Opposition in Pakistan demands the election of a new PM

The United Opposition has demanded that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda. The opposition submitted the petition to the National Assembly Secretariat.

The election of a new Prime Minister should also be included in the agenda by issuing a supplementary agenda, the opposition demanded in the petition. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Naveed Qamar and Shazia Murree submitted petitions on behalf of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has said that it has the support of 172 MNAs in the 342-member Pakistan Assembly as of Thursday afternoon.

The lower House of Pakistan's Parliament is scheduled to meet on Thursday for a debate on the no-trust motion tabled by the joint opposition against PM Imran Khan to topple his government which has effectively lost the majority after two key partners walked away from the ruling coalition.