Bilawal Heads To Meet Nawaz Sharif In London After Skipping Oath-taking As Pak Foreign Min

On Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari departed for London where he is expected to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to “discuss the current political situation” of Pakistan.

This comes a day after he excused himself from taking the oath as the Foreign Minister, leading to speculation that all allies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are perhaps not on the same page.

Both main political parties of the ruling coalition, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been alternatively in power when the military was not ruling the country. The powerful Army has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence.

By confirming Bilawal's departure for London, PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar stated that the main purpose of meeting Nawaz Sharif, the elder brother of Shehbaz Sharif, is to congratulate him on the coalition government and "discuss the current political situation", the News International newspaper reported.

Shehbaz Sharif’s elder brother Nawaz Sharif against whom numerous corruption cases were declared by the government of former prime minister Imran Khan, had left for London back in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week permission allowing him to go abroad for his treatment.

Nawaz Sharif had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan, citing his record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is deemed healthy and fit to travel by doctors. He was also granted bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Quoting sources, the News International report said Bilawal's refusal to take the oath as Foreign Minister despite attending the Cabinet oath-taking ceremony as a guest indicated that there was a problem in the coalition government that he wanted to fix first.

PPP is the second-largest party in the current coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was appointed on April 11. The parties have given the impression of a united front, with PPP openly acceding to Shehbaz Sharif being the PM face of their alliance, but the absence of Bilawal, the son of former two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, in the first phase of Cabinet formation on Tuesday raised many eyebrows.