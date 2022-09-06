Bilawal, Maryam Call Imran Khan An 'unguided Missile' For Pak, Slam Remarks On Army Chief

A day after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised questions on the appointment of the Army Chief, coalition leaders, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, took a dig at his statement and termed it "defamatory."

"Imran Khan has proved time and again to be an unguided missile for the country, its economy, politics and social cohesion," Bilawal said, reported Geo News. The statement from both the leaders came in response to Khan's statement wherein he criticised the incumbent government and raised serious questions about the appointment of the Army Chief.

Khan said that the government was delaying the elections to appoint an Army Chief intentionally and added PM Shehbaz Sharif wants to install his own person at the helm. "If a patriotic Chief of Army Staff comes in, he will not spare the incumbent rulers," Khan said.

"Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif feared a strong and patriotic Army Chief could hold them accountable for the looted money they had stashed abroad," claimed the PTI chief during the rally.

Slamming Khan for his statement against the country's army, Bilawal said that targeting senior officials and handing out certificates of patriotism and traitors to the members of different institutions have been "hallmarks of this anarchist."

On the other hand, Maryam called the former Priemere a "double-decker" and continued that the country would never reel from the shock that Khan had given during his tenure. "Pakistan will never reel from the shock and continue to go downhill if he’s (Khan) not declared and dealt with as a double-dealer by all the stakeholders including the judiciary," she stressed.

Furthermore, she appealed to all those working in the political spectrum to not consider Khan as "a leader", stating that he has plunged the country into crisis. She also claimed that Khan had waged a war on Islamabad by attacking its stability, economy, society, media, and armed forces.

Khan accuses Bajwa of his ouster

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when the former PM targeted the military appointment or its role. Nearly eleven days after he was ousted from his chair, he reportedly slammed Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and held him responsible for his departure.

"Some elements in the powerful establishment who indulged in bad practices were responsible," he said in a veiled attack on Bajwa. "There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen. Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault," he added.

Image: AP