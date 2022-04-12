BJP Decries Shehbaz Sharif's Rhetoric On Jammu & Kashmir: 'Focus On Poverty In Pakistan'

Coming down heavily on Shehbaz Sharif's rhetoric on Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta urged the new Pakistan PM to focus on his own nation. Speaking to the media on Monday, the former J&K Deputy CM opined that this was an attempt to distract attention from the internal problems faced by Pakistan. Cautioning Sharif that he might face the same fate as Imran Khan who was ousted mid-way into his 5-year term if he persisted with this approach, Gupta reminded him that several regions such as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also wanted to secede from the country.

BJP's Kavinder Gupta remarked, "The way in which Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up Kashmir is dangerous for him only. He should focus on his own country's compulsions, poverty and system. You should not suffer the same fate as Imran Khan. They don't pay attention to their own country and to distract the nation, they try to raise Kashmir at the UN and other forums. This is intolerable. In the coming days, the Kashmir occupied by Pakistan, Sindh and other people might want to separate from Pakistan. That's why these kinds of lectures must end."

Shehbaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir issue

In his inaugural speech after being elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif chided his predecessor Imran Khan for not doing serious diplomacy on the Kashmir issue. He stressed, "Our government wants good relations with India, but till the issue of Kashmir is resolved peaceful relations cannot happen between India and Pakistan". Moreover, he also decried the abrogation of Article 370 and its impact on the people of J&K.

In an appeal to PM Modi, he added, "I want to advise PM Modi that poverty, disease, and unemployment are present on both sides. Come and let us decide on Kashmir in the UN and as per the wishes of Kashmiris. Let us bring peace and prosperity."

Sharif also spoke about how countries like Turkey had stood by Pakistan in raking up the Kashmir issue on global forums. "Saudi Arabia helped us with oil, but we can negotiate the Kashmir issue with Saudi Arabia. We are thankful to Turkey for supporting Pakistan. They stood with us when the issue of Kashmir freedom came, they didn’t bother anything else". Incidentally, his elder brother Nawaz Sharif had cordial ties with India which is evident from PM Modi's impromptu visit to Lahore in December 2015.