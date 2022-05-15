BJP's Sirsa Writes To MEA Over Killings Of 2 Sikhs In Peshawar; Expresses Safety Concerns

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressing concern for the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan after two Sikh businessmen were killed in the latest targeted killing of minority community members in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a letter to JP Singh, the Joint Secretary in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division in the MEA, Singh requested MEA to summon the Pakistan High Commission and question them about the safety of Sikhs in the neighbouring country.

"We have observed in the past too that the issues faced by the Sikhs of Pakistan have been resolved only after intervention by the government of India. So once, against I urge you to raise this issue as Indian support is the only hope for the Sikhs of Pakistan who are facing myriad issues being in minority," the letter read.

My letter to Mr JP Singh, Jt Secretary, @MEAIndia (PAI) sharing our concerns for the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan. I urge Govt of India to address this issue with @GovtofPakistan

Two Sikh businessmen killed in broad daylight in Pakistan

In a shocking development, Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, were shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 km from Peshawar, on Sunday morning.

The unidentified attackers fled after carrying out the attack. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attacked and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased.

Several Indian political leaders have also strongly condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the perpetrators. Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Pakistan government for not ensuring the security of Sikhs. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the attack.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, with most of them living in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.