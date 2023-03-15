Bomb Blast In Pakistan's Balochistan Kills 2, Including Son Of Senior Journalist

A bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province claimed the lives of at least two people and wounded seven others on Tuesday. According to local news outlet ARY News, the explosion occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on Agha Sultan Ibrahim road in the city of Khuzdar.

The incident was strongly condemned by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who said that the perpetrators were targeting innocent civilians. He also vowed that the government will make sure to eliminate such forces who attempt to bring instability to the province. Pakistan Foreign Minister also denounced the attack and " expressed regret over the martyrdom of two persons including the son of senior journalist Abdul Wahid Shahwani", according to a tweet by the Secretariat of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party.

پی پی پی چیئرمین و وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا خضدار میں دہشتگردانہ دہماکے کی مذمت



چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا سینیئر صحافی عبدالواحد شاہوانی کے صاحبزادے سمیت دو افراد کے شہادت پر اظہارِ افسوس @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/acCGi8iQS3 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 14, 2023

Series of bomb blasts rock Balochistan

The latest explosion comes as Balochistan continues to witness a rise in attacks since Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the armistice with the Pakistani government in 2021. Just last week, at least five people sustained injuries after a bomb exploded in the vicinity of Quetta Police Lines area. The TTP later took responsibility for the attack.

Last month, a similar attack killed a police officer and a driver of a police van in Balochistan's Khuzdar. The blast occurred near a parked vehicle of security forces that were conducting an operation against miscreants in Kahan, a region in the district of Kohlu, according to Dawn. Amid the operation, an IED went off, thus killing two officers. Following the attack, Bizenjo and Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove criticized the act of cowardice. "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.